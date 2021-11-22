InventHelp Inventor Develops Hanging Accessory for Pictures & Papers (SFO-724)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive means for hanging a variety of artwork and photos on walls without causing damage," said an inventor, from San Rafael, Calif., "so I invented TACK DOTS/CORK DOTS. My design protects the walls against damage associated with traditional mounting hardware."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hang pictures or papers upon walls. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using tacks, nails, tape, etc. As a result, it helps to prevent damage to wall surfaces and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a functional and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, apartments, dorm rooms, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-724, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

