Lennox International to Present at Stephens Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021, on Monday, November 29. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.



Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.