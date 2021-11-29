Enbridge Day 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, December 7th. During the presentation, the Company will review its strategic plan, business unit priorities and financial outlook.

The conference will be webcast live on the 'Events and Presentations' page of Enbridge's website.

Details of the Webcast:

When: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET) to 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET)



Webcast: Sign-Up

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' the morning of Tuesday, December 7th.

A webcast replay will be available by 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

