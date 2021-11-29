equipifi Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, a fintech company providing credit unions and banks with a cloud-based, fully integrated white-label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution for their members announced today that it has joined the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide equipifi with access to Symitar's technical resources to enable equipifi's BNPL solution to integrate with Episys®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

equipifi integrates with Episys via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

Using equipifi, credit unions can send a BNPL offer via push notification or text message when an eligible member makes a purchase with their debit card. If the offer is accepted, the original purchase amount is deposited back into the member's checking account. A new plan is created on the banking core and is available for the member to view and manage through their existing online banking portal. Eligibility is determined prior to the transaction, powered by a decision engine that sets real-time parameters for each member to ensure offers are within approved limits.

"equipifi will give credit unions the ability to compete directly and intelligently with the branded BNPL solutions currently targeting their members," said Bryce Deeney, CEO of equipifi. "Our integration with Episys will enable credit unions to strengthen member relationships and increase brand loyalty by providing seamless integration of a white-label BNPL solution that members can manage within their existing credit union account."

Symitar's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

About Symitar

Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is the leading provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 700 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.symitar.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready?

About equipifi

equipifi is an innovative fintech company that provides banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for their members. The solution fully automates the lending, marketing, messaging, and user experience for banks while reducing friction for consumers who want to utilize the benefits of BNPL. For more information on equipifi, visit www.equipifi.com .

