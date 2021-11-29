PruittHealth Reaffirms Commitment to Caring with Transparency around Settlement

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth has resolved an investigation by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) involving Medicare paperwork in some home health offices (primarily physician signatures on plans of care and face-to-face certifications). The issues are more than nine years old, covering an 18-month period in 2011 and 2012. The home health services were medically necessary and actually provided, and the quality of services was never at issue.

The agreement with the DOJ resolving the matter specifically recognizes several compliance measures voluntarily taken by PruittHealth long before any DOJ involvement, including retaining an independent consulting firm to perform an audit to identify any overpayments and instituting a system of pre-bill and post-bill audits to ensure accurate billing. In further recognition of PruittHealth's compliance program, the company will not be subject to a Corporate Integrity Agreement, which is often required in connection with DOJ settlements.

"For more than 50 years, my family has worked to elevate the level of care provided in the profession and we've upheld this reputation through our transparency and compliance," Neil L. Pruitt, CEO and chairman of PruittHealth, said. "That's why we took action when we recognized, independent of this investigation, there was opportunity for improvement at select home health locations. We've gone to great lengths to ensure transparency and compliance, and we look forward to another 50+ years of providing safe, quality care that patients deserve and expect."

