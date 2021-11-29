Shutterstock Collaborates With Acclaimed Artist Bradley Theodore For Exclusive Exhibition At Art Basel Miami Beach Theodore reimagines photographs of cultural and historical icons, including Andy Warhol, Audrey Hepburn, and Charlie Chaplin, from the Shutterstock Editorial collection into his signature colorful skeletal designs

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses, and media companies, today announced a collaboration with distinguished global visual artist, Bradley Theodore, for an exclusive and immersive Art Basel Miami Beach fringe event.

Image Credit: DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock/Bradley Theodore

The two-day collaborative exhibition will kick-off with an exclusive VIP launch party at a private bungalow at the W South Beach on December 1. The bungalows will undergo a dramatic high-impact exterior takeover, where Theodore has created a custom 25 feet high and 33 feet wide mural wall that sweeps across the exterior, starring diverse global icons throughout history, such as Freddie Mercury, Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Josephine Baker, on view through Sunday, December 5. Additionally, the event will showcase a curation of Theodore's new work that reimagines Shutterstock Editorial's premium photography, transformed through the creative vision of his trademark artistic style.

During the event, the multidisciplinary artist will encourage guests to participate in a live studio art project in real-time, where together, they will paint over iconic visuals of Whitney Houston, Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe, and Albert Einstein.

While sipping cocktails poolside, guests can immerse themselves in the lawn exhibition decorated with Theodore's six feet tall sculptures, or be photographed in the portrait studio hosted by Shutterstock photographer Andrew Walker. Inside the bungalow, guests can experience the exclusive gallery of Theodore's diverse art. Theodore will also perform a DJ set alongside DJette Kiwii, as he prepares for the launch of his upcoming album with Michael Moog.

"Shutterstock is renowned for bringing together best-in-class creators across a variety of art forms, and I'm thrilled to partner with them for such an extraordinary event," said Bradley Theodore, Global Visual Artist. "It's been an exhilarating experience exploring Shutterstock's vast archive collection for muses. My imagination is on fire, and I'm looking forward to celebrating our unique and exclusive collaboration."

Theodore's instantly recognizable skeletal creations have featured celebrity royalty and iconic names such as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour. By collaborating with Shutterstock for this project, Theodore accessed the Company's exclusive and diverse Editorial archival collection, The Vault, providing him with the creative freedom to choose from millions of muses from stunning iconic collections.

"Bradley's ability to reinvent art is completely unique, and I'm eager to see what he's created using Shutterstock's creative platform and exclusive content. Setting this event up in Miami, where both the tech and art scenes are thriving, will bring these two worlds together in a passionate collaboration, celebrating a new era for Shutterstock," commented Jon Oringer, Founder and Executive Chairman at Shutterstock.

"We're delighted to be launching this limited-edition collaboration with Bradley Theodore, whose vibrant street murals and kaleidoscopic paintings have established him as one of the leading art personalities of our generation," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "In the spirit of what we do, Shutterstock is always looking to partner with and find inspiration from those who are trailblazers in the creative space."

Immerse yourself in the event activities by following the #shutterstockxbt and #iconstransformed hashtags on social, and use the custom Instagram filter to transform your face into a Bradley Theodore work of art.

ABOUT BRADLEY THEODORE

Based between Miami Beach and New York City, Bradley Theodore is a multidisciplinary artist whose iconoclastic approach to art can be found internationally, from 10 foot murals on the streets of New York, Tokyo, and Milan, to sold out solo exhibitions in London. With roots in graphic design, Theodore began his artistic career adorning the streets of New York City with vibrant, chromatic murals of skeleton crews depicting contemporary pop culture and fashion "royalty." The artist has become a staple in the art and fashion scene across the globe.

Born in Turks & Caicos, Bradley Theodore has been an internationally inclined artist and collaborator from his very beginnings. Having worked in the tech and design sector after his graduation from the School of Visual Arts, Theodore moved to San Francisco for a short period of time before moving back to New York where his art career took off after getting involved in the street art scene of lower Manhattan. He's now known to jet-set from Miami to New York, to London and Tokyo and back, for public art engagements and gallery viewings alike.

Theodore utilizes imagery and colors that highlight the fleeting fame and omnipresent mortality that are often obscured in celebrity culture, which he makes accessible by exposing the inner structure of known icons. Particularly focused on depicting "royalty" in this manner, from Queen Elizabeth and George Washington to Theodore's arguably most famous portraits of fashion giants Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld, viewers are invited to reflect on life, death, and the beauty within – and to ruminate upon this concept of memento mori.

For more information visit: https://www.bradleytheodore.com/

