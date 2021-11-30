Adventurous Journeys Announces Acquisitions in Miami's Little River Neighborhood <span class="legendSpanClass">The real estate and hospitality company brings experience in historic restoration and community building and a commitment to the continued growth of the Little River neighborhood</span>

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a progressive real estate and hospitality company, today announced their acquisition, partnership, and development plans within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. Through the project, AJ aims to preserve the cultural enclave's creative energy and local charm, with 24 acres of land throughout the neighborhood, encompassing more than 320,000 square feet of commercial space. Through thoughtful adaptive reuse, substantial streetscape investment, and approachable ground-up development, the project will support the expansion of the overall neighborhood and cultivate a connected community, encouraging pedestrian activity and shared gathering spaces throughout. The project is situated within a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ), marking AJ's seventh Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) community investment.

"We're thrilled to be involved in the growth of the Little River neighborhood. It's an enduring community that will continue to serve as an authentic hub for culture, arts, and community. We look forward to expanding this vision with MVW Partners through continued creativity and innovation," said Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners.

Situated just north of the Design District, the project's assemblage already offers thriving restaurants such as La Natural, Sunny's Someday Steakhouse, Center for Subtropical Affairs, and Imperial Moto; local businesses including Rose Coloured Floral, Skn Elements, Selezione Interiors, and éliou; national tech companies like YellowPepper; art galleries and more. The next phase of the evolution and expansion of Little River will combine the adaptive reuse and renovation of various existing structures with ground-up new construction, including a multifamily development in partnership with RAY – a real estate development company focused on creating architecturally-inspired homes at the intersection of art, culture, and community – founded by Dasha Zhukova. Additionally, the highly anticipated Oolite Arts campus, designed by internationally acclaimed architects Barozzi Veiga, is currently underway furthering the neighborhood's positioning as the nexus for Miami arts.

AJ Capital Partners has acquired the assets in partnership with Miami-based real estate firm, MVW Partners, who assembled the portfolio and has been driving community-focused development since 2014. AJ will continue to work in partnership with MVW on the thoughtful evolution of the neighborhood. Through MVW's meticulous oversight as well as an unwavering commitment to nurturing locally-driven talent, the area has established itself as the epicenter for culture, cuisine, and the arts in Miami, representing the dynamic and diverse population within the South Florida ecosystem.

"We've been deeply embedded in the Little River community for nearly 10 years and from the outset, our goal was to foster an environment that allowed for creativity and innovation to flourish and prioritize local talent," said Matthew Vander Werff, co-founder of MVW Partners. "As we dive into this next chapter with Little River, we knew a compatible, inspired developer who shared our vision would be key to the strategic and continued growth of the neighborhood. With their strong track record of transformational yet mindful development, AJ Capital signified the ideal collaborator for this personal and beloved project."

Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, based in Nashville, is an accomplished team of real estate and hospitality professionals whose innate passion is to cultivate a one-of-a-kind portfolio of dynamic communities and timeless assets. AJ Capital Partners' experience is anchored on the progressive and creative application of its deeply rooted hospitality expertise across several real estate categories, including mixed-use, hotel, office, multifamily, and retail. The counterculture professionals acquire, design and develop transformative real estate throughout the U.S. and U.K. AJ Capital Partners launched and owns Graduate Hotels®, a collection of handcrafted hotels in university communities internationally, as well as Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, a set of bespoke properties in the world's most distinguished golfing destinations. Most recently, AJ Capital Partners is embarking on a multi-phase mixed-use project in Nashville's Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, which will bring creative office, retail, residential, and hospitality offerings to the community. For more information on AJ Capital Partners, please visit www.ajcpt.com .

MVW Partners is a Miami-based real estate firm specializing in adaptive-reuse and urban infill. Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Matthew Vander Werff and Ashley Melisse Abess, MVW Partners cultivates culturally vibrant communities defined by diverse residents, best-in-class businesses, and meaningful experiences. Central to the company's mission is the belief that honoring a neighborhood's past is integral to drawing it into the future, and that revitalization depends upon a commitment to and the fostering of an area's inherent culture.

MVW Partners' largest project to date is the revitalization of 24 acres of Miami's Little River neighborhood. Guided by the company's personalized approach to development, Little River has evolved into a dynamic cultural enclave that is now home to some of the city's most exciting new dining, art, and lifestyle concepts. For more information on MVW Partners, please visit www.mvw.partners.

