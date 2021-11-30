Enzu Hires Global Sales Leader

CHEYENNE, Wyo. , Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzu, the "Born on Cloud" provider of private cloud, infrastructure, and managed services, announced it has hired a Cloud Sales Executive to support its continued market growth and global expansion of the TruCloud portfolio that delivers "IT infrastructure, simplified."

This strategic hire will enable Enzu to increase their market penetration and brand awareness so that the company can continue to provide an exceptional customer experience and unsurpassed support for additional clients around the world.

Art Schloerb has been announced as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

"Art is an experienced cross-functional team leader that will ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment of the highest quality services to our rapidly expanding customer base," said Steve Empie, Enzu Chief Executive Officer.

Schloerb is a proven sales and business executive, leading sales organizations through a "customer-first", solutions and outcome-oriented approach that truly addresses the client's needs.

Before joining Enzu, Schloerb was Vice President of Sales for Windstream Enterprise leading multiple U.S. teams of direct and channel sales professionals as well as customer support and engineering groups.

Before Windstream, Schloerb held several key leadership roles at MSPs, SIs, and Communications companies with a focus on managed, XaaS, and cloud services.

Schloerb also actively serves as a Staff Sergeant in the California State Military Reserve as part of the Homeland Response Force for over 10 years

"My goal is to build a world-class team of Cloud and Managed Services professionals in order to bring a customer-centric, partner approach to organizations that want a better experience and value when it comes to their critical IT infrastructure," stated Schloerb.

Enzu Inc., home of the TruCloud® and Enzu Edge Private Cloud Platform, fuels growth and innovation for small, medium and large enterprises by delivering expert capabilities in networking, cloud and security. Combining decades of unmatched customer focus and passion for excellence, we deliver premium and affordable infrastructure as a service solutions. Enzu also offers other services including cloud migration, cloud optimization and application modernization. For more information, please visit www.enzu.com.

