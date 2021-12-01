Carnival Corporation's North American Brands Show Appreciation For Travel Advisor Community And Plan To Maintain Commission Rates Through 2023 Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn Kick Off Holiday Season with Message of Loyalty to Travel Advisors

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the holiday season and showing its appreciation for the travel advisor community's loyalty and commitment, Carnival Corporation's North American brands announced today that they will maintain travel advisors' current commission tiers earned through 2023. The five brands from the Corporation include Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

The lines had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2022, so today's announcement extends this protection for an additional year. Commissions are typically commensurate with sailed booking volumes per line. With this announcement, the five Carnival Corporation North American lines are ensuring that travel advisors will continue to earn commission at their current rates for the next two years without their commission percentage changing.

"The Carnival Corporation family of great cruise lines stands together in our commitment to support our travel advisor partners as our industry progresses to the full return to guest service," said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation. "In honor of the holiday season where we take the opportunity to think about all that we're grateful for, I speak on behalf of each of our entire team when I say that we truly appreciate our continued partnership with the travel advisor community. We are maintaining commission tiers through 2023 as one more way to thank them for their support over this last year by providing peace of mind and confidence knowing their efforts will be compensated at the rate they have worked so hard to earn."

Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn are members of Carnival Corporation's World's Leading Cruise Lines family of nine cruise brands, which also includes AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises Australia, and P&O Cruises UK.

Additional information on the North American brands can be found on www.carnival.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com.

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

