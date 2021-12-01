In Celebration of Four Years In Business, Curlsmith Names Celebrity Stylist And Textured Hair Educator Jennie Roberts As Its Global Senior Hair Stylist

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet hair care brand Curlsmith is proud to announce its partnership with celebrity hairstylist and textured hair educator Jennie Roberts, who will serve as the brand's Global Senior Hair Stylist beginning on December 1, 2021. Roberts brings more than 20 years of experience working with diverse and distinguished clientele and educating top stylists in textured hair care; her skill, knowledge and approach will be instrumental in furthering Curlsmith's mission of helping people properly care for and love the hair they have.

"After working with some of the biggest hair care companies in the world, I noticed a gap in the market: there were very few products and very little education available for those with textured hair, even though they comprise 60 percent of the population. Being curly myself, and having two curly-haired nieces, I felt it was important to bridge this gap and provide resources and products for those with textured hair," Michal Berski, Founder and CEO of Curlsmith, said. "Now, we are in our fourth year and seeing amazing growth, and we felt it was time to welcome a brand ambassador who specializes in textured hair and is able to further our mission of educating others about enhancing their natural hair type. Jennie is deeply talented and embodies all of these qualities, and we are honored and excited for her to join the Curlsmith family as Global Senior Hairstylist."

"Being a natural curly haired person, it's important to me that a brand I represent also represents me and all of the textures out there. Inclusivity is everything. Curlsmith takes care of all textures from soft waves and curls to beautiful kinks and coils. Everyone is catered for with beautiful well thought out natural products. I'm super excited to be involved with representing the brand, educating and celebrating the joy of natural textured hair." Jennie Roberts said.

Roberts will serve as a spokesperson to the brand and provide textured hair education and training to stylists and Ulta Beauty personnel, featuring Curlsmith's product line which includes Strength, Moisture, Scalp and temporary Color recipes...plus a brand-new range launching in January 2022!

ABOUT CURLSMITH

Michal Berski changed the face of textured hair in 2018 when he launched Curlsmith. Curlsmith's mission is to help everyone love the hair they have—curly, wavy or straight—without ever compromising its health. While originally targeted to the textured and curly hair care market, which comprises 60 percent of the population, the brand now makes products that benefit all hair types with clean ingredients backed by science. Powered by nature, Curlsmith products come from century-old recipes mixed with cutting-edge modern science and naturally-derived actives. Within just one year, they launched in all 1,200 Ulta Beauty locations, as well as their online retail site. Ranking within the top 20 brands, and the number one textured hair care brand, at Ulta Beauty, Curlsmith is the only backbar brand for textured hair in all 500 in-store Ulta Hair Salons. Today, the brand is synonymous with clean, healthy, curly hair care globally.

ABOUT JENNIE ROBERTS

Jennie Roberts was born in Ghana, West Africa, and moved to Manchester at age three.

By the age of 12, Jennie had decided that she wanted to study hair at Vidal Sassoon and by the age of 18, she was working and receiving training in their salons.

She spent most of her teenage years growing up through the 'Madchester' music scene, so it's no surprise that she started her career working in that industry – most famously with The Spice Girls, and later with artists such as Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Jessie Ware and Ella Eyre.

Jennie has had an enviable freelance career to date, working with such reputable photographers as Juergen Teller, Annie Liebovitz, Rankin, Lorenzo Agius and Bryan Adams on campaigns and publications including V Magazine, Vanity Fair, InStyle, The Telegraph and Glamour.

Commercially, Jennie was signed by haircare brand Ojon in 2014 as their Treatment Technician and is currently Global Senior Hairstylist for Curlsmith.

Jennie's no nonsense and straightforward approach has led to her becoming regularly requested by A-listers from Willem Dafoe, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idris Elba and Chiwetel Ejiofor to Thandie Newton, Sophie Cookson and Kristen Scott Thomas working on world tours, press tours, junkets and red carpet events.

Jennie is passionate about educating the industry on textured hair. She runs successful textured hair courses, consults for brands and workplaces and contributes to all media outlets on the subject.

Instagram @jennierobertshair

