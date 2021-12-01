Meet The New Park Lane New York, A Completely Reimagined Hotel Experience On Billionaires' Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising 47 stories into the New York skyline and situated steps away from Central Park, Park Lane New York has been transformed into a unique and inclusive retreat – a bold departure from its neighbors. Entrusted with reawakening the spirit of the iconic hotel, global design agency Yabu Pushelberg embarked on a total redesign of the building, reinvigorating the interiors to create an entirely new space for guests to enjoy – while mindfully restoring the existing architectural details of the historic building, a unique example of legendary Emery Roth & Sons' trademark post-war style. Drawing from the hotel's natural exuberance and the wonders of Central Park's changing seasons, Park Lane stands as homage to the wonders which lay beside it.

Managed by Highgate, a leading hospitality investment and management company, the 47-story property features 610 rooms – nearly half of which provide sweeping park-facing views with the remaining rooms featuring views of the Manhattan skyline along with 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space. Throughout the property, New York City-based artists En Viu created playful murals for the guest rooms and public spaces that artfully guide the hotel experience.

"The arrival of Park Lane marks the newest standout for Highgate – and the next chapter for our company as we continue to add to our lifestyle and luxury portfolio," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer at Highgate. "We've brought together an inimitable cast of collaborators – including the globally acclaimed Yabu Pushelberg and visionary Scott Sartiano – to create an inclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. Joining sister hotels like The Newbury Boston, Modernhaus Soho, Hotel Figueroa, and more, we are very excited to offer the Highgate experience and service at the historic address of Park Lane."

Complementing the hotel's rebirth, Scott Sartiano, hospitality magnate and founder of The Sartiano Group who's behind Manhattan's new coveted private members club, Zero Bond – concepted Park Lane's food & beverage program, providing a modern approach to hotel dining and imbibing. In partnership with Highgate, Scott and his team will offer three unique venues: Rose Lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade; Harry's New York Bar, an intimate restaurant on the hotel's second floor; and Darling, Central Park South's only rooftop lounge atop the hotel. Perched on the 47th floor, the exclusive cocktail bar will treat guests to the ultimate New York City experience against the backdrop of Manhattan's sprawling skyline and park.

Park Lane offers four unique venues to host events, meetings, and celebrations. Headlined by The Park Room and The Empire Room, the hotel's 2nd floor is a self-contained environment with 15-foot ceilings, divisible spaces, and natural light – an uncommon find along the park. Varied in size and style, guests may revel in any occasion while at Park Lane.

Located on Central Park South between 5th and 6th Avenues, the hotel is ideally situated directly across the southeast corner of the park and within immediate walking distance to major attractions, such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, 5th Avenue shopping, and the Museum of Modern Art.

Inspired by Yabu Pushelberg's whimsical interior design and the wonders of Central Park, independent branding and design agency, Mother Design, brought Park Lane's new personality to life through an entirely new visual ecosystem. From a new wordmark and typography that influenced everything from uniforms to wayfinding, seeking to redefine the look and feel of traditional luxury by using bold colors and eclectic textures that invoke a playfulness and accessibility previously foreign to "Billionaires' Row."

A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, bookings begin at $450 a night. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.parklanenewyork.com.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki.

About Yabu Pushelberg

Yabu Pushelberg is a holistic design agency dedicated to crafting superlative experience and brand identity through integrated ideation, design, and curation. Unprecedented thoughtfulness defining 40 years of work has asserted George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg as celebrated leaders across design disciplines. Having evolved from a studio founded on interior design, Yabu Pushelberg's offices in Toronto and New York now specialize in sensibilities spanning architecture, landscapes, interiors, lighting, furniture, objects, textiles, branding and graphics. This comprehensive approach coupled with the studio's narrative-based design trademark has Ushered Yabu Pushelberg into a full-fledged creative agency redefining modern luxury around the world.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Park Lane New York is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, which represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service. The worldly and illustrious hotels within this collection, located in vibrant city centers or destination escapes, provide guests with notable inspirations and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment, and spas. All guests of Park Lane New York are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 650 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.

