NetVirta, Creator of Verifyt® 3D Full Body Scanning App and Fit Solutions Platform Announces Strategic Business Advisory Board NetVirta Names Leading Retail, Fashion and Technology Experts to the Advisory Board as NetVirta's Verifyt® App Transforms E-Commerce Retail

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVirta, creator of Verifyt®, the world's only app that includes both 3D foot and full body scanning with close to medical precision, announces today a strategic business advisory board made up of the world's leading minds in retail, fashion and technology.

(PRNewsfoto/NetVirta)

NetVirta's advisory board brings a wealth of experience as the Verifyt® app is set to transform the retail industry in the way in which consumers and brands engage to assess accurate fit for consumers, lessening the need for returns, improving the glutt of fashion waste and creating an experience for customers to engage in fashion with the proper fit. NetVirta is pleased to announce the NetVirta advisory board members:

Jeff Kantor , President, JAK consulting, former Chairman of Macys.com, and President of the Home Store, former President of and CEO of Hecht Department store, a division of May Company.

E.C. "Ned" Frederick, PhD, internationally recognized pioneer in footwear biomechanics, founder of the Nike Sports Research Lab and instrumental to Nike's rise to prominence in the 80's and 90's. Currently, EIC of Footwear Science and his company, Exeter Research, Inc, advises prominent ascending and well established footwear brands.

Jose Chan , VP of Planning at LVMH and Assistant Professor at Parson School of Design.

Bjorn Bengtsson , fashion industry veteran, partner and Chief Merchandising Officer at Untuckit and Assistant Professor at Parson School of Design.

"I am thrilled to announce our distinguished Advisory Board. As we move into the launch phase of our business with tremendous growth, and as our brand partners will soon announce the use of the Verifyt® app, we bring to light these stellar individuals who have contributed to the development of Verifyt's® early success with their expertise and insight. We are excited to be in the phase of launching our technology that we perfected for accuracy over the last ten years, as we look to ensure the vision of Verifyt®," says Jeff Chen, co-founder and CEO of NetVirta.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of NetVirta's Verifyt® brand partner announcements with the world's leading brand names in apparel, intimates, footwear and sports launching the Verifyt® app this Fall bringing their customers the Verifyt® technology.

"NetVirta's solution to helping a customer select the ideal size in apparel or footwear is game changing. It's easy to self administer and provides an accurate size recommendation through precision scanning, which sets them apart from the competition," says Jeff Kantor, former Macys.com President and the founder of JAK Consulting. "The technology has been supported by both the medical field and the NFL."

To stay up to date on Verifyt®, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website, www.netvirta.com.

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading provider of smartphone 3D body scanning technology, helping brands reduce online apparel and footwear returns by ensuring their customers receive the right fit. Already established in the medical industry, helping thousands of clinicians in 13 countries to 3D scan patients to obtain custom-fit orthoses and prostheses, NetVirta now enables apparel, footwear, and sports equipment brands to personalize the fit of their products, which will profoundly revolutionize brands' online shopping experience.

CONTACT: Amy Cunha, amy@bigpicpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetVirta