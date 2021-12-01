New Survey Finds That A Third Of U.S. Companies Fail To Proactively Put In Place Data-management Systems

New Survey Finds That A Third Of U.S. Companies Fail To Proactively Put In Place Data-management Systems BigID and ServiceNow team up to provide solutions to companies' top data privacy priorities

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced the results of a 2021 Data Privacy Priorities Report jointly produced with ServiceNow. Results showed that 33 percent of U.S. companies are not proactively putting in place systems to monitor, warehouse and protect their internal data, despite growing international regulations mandating it and heightened legal risks associated with data theft.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID)

We are excited to work with BigID to help our customers streamline their data management protocols and processes...

The joint study also found that American companies don't tackle the issue of data management in a unified way. Instead, the responsibility is overseen by a mix of corporate offices, including legal, compliance and risk-management, which can lead to a failure to assess threats or to look at data management in a cohesive way.

"Data privacy and protection strategies not only play a critical role in upkeeping the health of an organization but also minimize the legal maelstrom of non-regulatory compliance," said Heather Federman, Chief Privacy Officer at BigID. "Companies are compelled to invest in a data privacy infrastructure that incorporates privacy by design by sorting through its vast stores of data."

"Consistent, reliable, policy-driven workflows are essential for organizations to scale with the privacy demands in our hybrid world of work," said Vasant Balasubramanian, VP and GM of the Risk Business Unit at ServiceNow. "We are excited to work with BigID to help our customers streamline their data management protocols and processes and better protect their organizations from the risk of data breaches."

BigID and ServiceNow surveyed 100 IT professionals to gauge the importance of data security to their organizations and what strategies they're employing to ensure it. Below are other details from the survey:

Excel sheets were still the most used tool to manage data privacy and compliance with 53 percent of respondents reported relying on it. The heavy reliance on manual tools is slowing down the ability to proactively manage sensitive and regulated data.

Organizations are struggling to maintain an accurate data inventory across their data landscape. 40 percent of respondents are simply scanning and identifying data in structured sources, while 12 percent have yet to analyze data in both structured and unstructured locations.

"Data privacy and governance" and "assessing and managing risk" were the main goals driving privacy initiatives within organizations with 78 percent and 74 percent of respondents reporting them respectively.

BigID and ServiceNow have also partnered to help companies and organizations build comprehensive data privacy strategies that allow them to better manage risk and meet increasingly stringent legal compliance standards globally. This includes automating the process of inventorying companies' data across multiple computer platforms and devices allowing companies to operationalize and automate proactive privacy across organizations to achieve data-driven privacy compliance and automation for new and emerging data privacy and protection regulations.

For the full list of survey results, please visit https://bigid.co/servicenow-privacy-survey

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID