Televerde Foundation Announces Appointment of New Board Members

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit that empowers women impacted by incarceration to reenter and succeed in the global workforce, is pleased to welcome three new members to its board of directors. This brings the total number of board members to eight.

The three new board members are: Adrian Paull of L3Harris, Genefa Murphy of Five9, and Julie Tomich of BetterUp. They began their term with Televerde Foundation effective July 1, 2021.

"I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year. Their expertise and dedication to our mission is invaluable," said Televerde Foundation Executive Director Michelle Cirocco. "We will work with these talented individuals to expand the global footprint of Televerde Foundation in ways that help even more women achieve not just economic stability, but career fulfillment."

Adrian Paull, Vice President, Customer and Product Support at L3Harris Technologies

Adrian Paull is vice president of customer support at L3Harris Technologies. He is responsible for simplifying and improving all customer interactions. Prior to joining L3Harris, Adrian built his career at Honeywell. He also serves as a board member for ORBIS International and Arizona State University's Center for Services Leadership.

Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Five9

Genefa Murphy is the chief marketing officer for Five9. She is an accomplished IT leader of worldwide teams, creating effective go-to-market strategies and campaigns. Genefa has been recognized as a global CMO of the year and CRN Woman of the Channel for her contributions to the partner and channel eco-system.

Julie is BetterUp's Vice President of Network Operations where she oversees customer support and all aspects of the global Coach network including operations, experience, development, and community. In 2019, Julie was recognized as one of Arizona's Most Outstanding Women in Business and in 2020 as one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business by Arizona Business Magazine.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation provides training, education, personal and professional development programs to prepare currently and formerly incarcerated women for meaningful and rewarding careers and successful community reintegration.

Televerde Foundation uses best practices and certified, accredited curricula to ensure all program participants receive relevant, useful and reputable training and education. Partnering with a host of organizations, including government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, higher-ed institutions and for-profit businesses, the Televerde Foundation provides a complete suite of services necessary for successful reentry and career development. For more information visit http://www.televerdefoundation.org or call 480-771-6670.

