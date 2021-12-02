'CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS' Breaks Records For Distributor Fathom Events

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS – a special, in-cinema event from the creators of the global phenomenon The Chosen – broke sales records for Fathom Events, which released it in 1,700 movie theaters nationwide.

With sales topping $8 million for 640,000 tickets, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS is now Fathom's best-selling and most highly attended event in its history.

"We knew we had something special with this title," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We are grateful for the passionate fans of The Chosen and our exhibitor partners who accommodated demand by adding showtimes and locations. We are all partners on this journey to claim the #1 spot as Fathom's best-selling event, ever!"

The event also set a Fathom record for fastest out-of-the-gate sales with $1.5 million in its first 12 hours of availability.

"We don't do this for the numbers, but these records indicate people will indeed go to the theater for a project they're passionate about," said Chosen creator, writer and director Dallas Jenkins. "The enthusiastic comments from new and old fans give us confidence to do this again.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS featured a new episode of the streaming series shot specifically for the big screen. It follows the events surrounding the birth of Jesus from the perspective of Mary and Joseph.

The special also features performances from extraordinary artists and groups including Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, for KING & COUNTRY, Brandon Lake and many more.

The roster of performers included:

Phil Wickham

Maverick City Music

for KING & COUNTRY

Brandon Lake

Cain

Leanna Crawford

Jordan Feliz

Dawson Hollow

Matt Maher

One Voice Children's Choir

The Bonner Family

Bryan and Katie Torwalt

We The Kingdom

Actors from The Chosen cast performing monologues:

Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel)

Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus)

Luke Dimyan (Judas)

Lara Silva (Eden)

The Chosen is a global phenomenon. The first multi-season series about the life of Jesus, it is supported through a "Pay It Forward" campaign where viewers support each season. So far, The Chosen's worldwide audience has paid it forward $40 million to completely fund seasons one and two, with season three in production. The Chosen is produced by Loaves & Fishes Productions and distributed by Angel Studios.

For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com/events/the-chosen-christmas.



ABOUT THE CHOSEN

The Chosen completed its second season in the spring continuing its unprecedented success as the No. 1 highest crowd-funded project of all time. It has been translated into 50 languages and counting, and consistently ranked in the top 50 entertainment apps on iOS and Android. It is completely free to watch on the app that connects directly to streaming devices with no fee or subscription necessary and generating income for future seasons when viewers choose to "pay it forward" after viewing. The Chosen is produced by Loaves & Fishes Productions and distributed by Angel Studios.

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries.

