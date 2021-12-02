New Allina Health | Aetna Product Plans Offer Coordinated Care at Low Costs

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health care company owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. As health insurance adapts and changes to a post-Covid world, Allina Health | Aetna is excited to offer a suite of new products that are designed to help members achieve more coordinated, proactive care with lower, more sustainable health care costs.

"We're proud and excited to offer our members a wider variety of products to prioritize their health," said Bob Wieland, Chief Medical Officer of Allina Health | Aetna. "To support our members and their evolving needs, we've created four new flexible and personalized product plans designed to increase financial savings and expand access to affordable health care options."

Introducing a Suite of New Product Plans

Four new plans give members personalized support from Allina Health | Aetna every step of the way. These plan options could appeal to employers or self-insured customers that desire flexibility and choice for members. Read more about each of the plans below.

Middle Market Advantage Plan: Designed for self-insured groups with 101 – 300 eligible employees, the Middle Market Advantage Plan helps customers think bigger about self-funding with potentially lower monthly payments, taxes and fees and a wide range of benefits and financial protections with fixed monthly payments. The Middle Market Advantage Plan benefits members by providing:

- Streamlined benefits management. This plan provides members access to Aetna's benefits administration platform, a simple, streamlined solution for administering Allina Health | Aetna products

- Money back in years when a member's medical costs are lower than anticipated and stop-loss insurance for claims above customer-funded liability

- Monthly payments based on the health trends of employees and the ability to get back a percentage of funds when health care costs are lower than expected

Savings Plan: For employers with 51-300 employees, the Savings Plan is designed to save costs while maintaining the value of medical benefits that members use most. Offering added affordability and unique benefits, Savings Plan options include:

- Plans that are designed to generate up to double-digit savings* on these options

- A simple plan structure that offsets premium increases without relying on usual benefit levers like increasing the individual deductible or an out-of-pocket maximum

- Plans that decrease premiums while maintaining comparable benefits

Upfront Advantage™ Plan: Members no longer need to worry about meeting their deductible before getting help with medical costs. With the Upfront Advantage™ Plan, each year customers will receive $500 of coverage for themselves or $1,000 for the coverage of their family upfront without having to manage a health savings account (HSA) or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) account. Everyday care in-network services include:

- Primary care physician (PCP) and behavioral health (in-office visits and telemedicine)

- Urgent care

- Services performed at walk-in clinics, including MinuteClinic® locations

- Lab work and X-rays performed in a PCP office or nonhospital freestanding facility

- Generic medicines (if you have integrated Aetna Pharmacy)

Flexible Five Plan™: The new Flexible Five Plan™ pays 100% of customers' first five eligible health care services even before they've met their deductible. Eligible services include primary care, urgent care and walk-in visits, behavioral health care, short-term physical, occupational and speech therapy, diagnostic lab work and nonhospital X-rays. From the start of the plan year, each member on a Flexible Five Plan gets the same benefits. For a family of four, that's up to twenty services at no cost. Advantages include:

- Simple day-one access to eligible care without a large deductible to meet first

- No out-of-pocket costs for preventive care received in-network until after a member's first five visits

- Peace of mind and no guesswork about the cost of care for eligible services

Visit AllinaHealthAetna.com to learn more about Allina Health | Aetna's 2021 plans.

*Savings may vary.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together the resources of Allina Health's high-quality facilities and broad network of care providers with Aetna's national health plan expertise and forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals, families and their communities.

