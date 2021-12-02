Optable Expands Leadership Team

Former Index Exchange Executive James Prudhomme Joins Optable as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy, announced today that James Prudhomme has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. James will report directly to Optable's CEO, Yves Poiré, and will be based in London, UK while building Optable's sales, marketing, and customer success organization globally.

"The Optable Data Collaboration Platform was launched in May 2021, and we have already seen success with our initial strategic partners. James is coming onboard at the right time to lead the company's commercial growth and expansion and will play an essential role as we build Optable into a market leading provider of data collaboration and clean room technology," said Yves Poiré, Co-founder & CEO, Optable. "He is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record of driving growth in North America, EMEA and APAC. We are excited for James to join us and build on our momentum."

James is recognized as an innovator and a thought leader in the digital marketing industry and has a passion for building teams and defining new paradigms. He began his career at AOL and was most recently EVP International at Index Exchange where, since 2015, he was responsible for leading that company's growth and expansion in the EMEA and APAC regions.

"Optable is a game changing platform which leverages the fragmentation and decentralization of first party data and has privacy, security, and data sovereignty at its core," said James Prudhomme, CRO, Optable. "Data owners on both the demand and supply side of the digital marketing ecosystem have invested wisely in the orchestration of their first party data assets - adding clean room capabilities to the first party data stack has the power to activate this data in new and exciting ways and to usher in a new era of empowerment for the open web."

Optable is meeting the growing demand for new data platforms that can orchestrate and activate audiences for marketers, media owners, and their partners. With the appointment of James as its CRO, the organization is affirming its commitment to offering secure data collaboration solutions to all sides of the digital marketing industry.

Optable is a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Inspired by the radical transformation in how data is governed, connected, and used, Optable was built by veterans of the ad tech industry to address the need for a new generation of privacy-preserving data connectivity software. Leveraging cryptographic technology, Optable is the only clean room solution that offers a decentralized, "headless" approach to enabling advertisers, publishers, data companies, and other partners to safely and securely compare and leverage audience data. https://www.optable.co/

