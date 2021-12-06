Crown Sterling Appoints Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and EMEA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC announced Kuran Sailopal has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and EMEA. Mr. Sailopal will be based in Dubai, UAE and will lead Crown Sterling's new international offices there. Crown Sterling delivers next-generation encryption products to empower individuals to claim, protect and control their personal data. The Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility-token and NFT platform backed with One-Time Pad quantum-resistant encryption, debuted on the FMFW.io Exchange October 5, 2021. Crown Sterling is actively expanding its product offering portfolio with the upcoming public launch of its native wallet, mobile app, and NFT 'Collectible' capabilities.

Mr. Sailopal previously led global business development for the FMFW.io exchange (Formerly Bitcoin.com exchange). Prior to that, he held various finance, banking, and corporate development roles of increasing responsibility throughout the UK and the Middle East. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Management from Aston Business School, Birmingham, UK.

"We are thrilled to have Kuran join our team. The unique combination of his management skillset, talent and broad network, will serve the company's mission toward achieving quantum-resistant data sovereignty for individuals," said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Grant.

Kuran Sailopal shared, "I am delighted to be joining a team of visionaries and thought leaders, and we have a clear growth strategy for 2022. During the next year, we aim to scale our organization around the world and announce long-term strategic partnerships with established projects in the crypto space. Personally, I align with Crown Sterling's vision of personal data sovereignty for individuals, and I believe Crown Sterling will become a platform for decentralized usage of personal encryption. I also envision an entirely new digital ecosystem on the back of Crown Sterling's quantum-resistant blockchain technology that operates at real-time speeds."

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC: Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, and is the first to implement quantum-resistant, One-Time Pad encryption as an option for a blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading platform for users to embrace the future of data and digital asset management. For more information, please visit https://www.crownsterling.io/ .

