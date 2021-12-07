Arcesium Expands Commitment To Private Capital Markets With Key Leadership Appointment

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that Cesar Estrada has been appointed as the firm's Private Markets Segment Head.

In his role, Mr. Estrada will be responsible for overseeing Arcesium's application of its core competencies in data integration and harmonization to the investment lifecycle of managers in private capital markets, including private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure. The new segment represents an expansion for Arcesium beyond its historical focus on supporting more than $630 billion in assets of hedge funds, private equity funds, banks, and institutional asset managers.

Mr. Estrada joins Arcesium from State Street, where he served as a Senior Managing Director and Alternatives Segment Head for North America—a role where he oversaw the growth agenda for a business with close to $1 trillion in assets under administration across private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure, and hedge funds.

Before State Street, Mr. Estrada was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, where he led the launch of the Private Equity & Real Estate Funds Services business. He also has held investment banking roles in New York, London, and Hong Kong within M&A, equity capital markets, and debt restructuring.

"I am very excited to join Arcesium at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Estrada. "The firm's expertise in providing data-driven technology solutions in support of the investment lifecycle has become a strategic consideration for private market managers, investors, and administrators."

"Our decision to add Cesar to lead the private capital markets segment is strategic as we bring our world-class financial technology and professional services further into new markets. With Cesar onboard, we will continue to bring innovative products to market, such as our latest product PerformA," said Gaurav Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Arcesium. "We are excited to have Cesar spearhead this important new initiative."

"We are delighted to welcome Cesar to Arcesium," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development. "We have seen significant interest from the private capital industry with regards to our technology solutions across the investment lifecycle. Cesar brings the deep expertise we have been seeking to help drive our growth initiatives in this space."

