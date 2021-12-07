Pandemic-Era Shopping Trends are Blurring the Lines Between E-Commerce and Physical Retail, Finds New Research from 1WorldSync

- 87% of online shoppers adopted e-commerce for items they primarily or exclusively purchased in-store prior to the pandemic; most say they'll rely on a mix of in-store and online going forward

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are not only accelerating their use of e-commerce sites and other digital channels during the pandemic, those channels are significantly influencing in-store shopping behavior, as well, according to new survey findings from 1WorldSync®. The leading global product content platform for brands and retailers explores the preferences of U.S. consumers who have shopped online since the beginning of the pandemic (Spring 2020) in The Consumer Product Content Benchmark.

A large majority of online shoppers (87%) adopted e-commerce for items they primarily or exclusively purchased in-store prior to the pandemic. Clothing, groceries, and health and personal care items comprised the leading categories. For many, the shift may be permanent, as 38% said they plan to continue primarily shopping for specific items online, while 51% said they intend to shop for those items in-store and online in equal measure as the pandemic subsides. Only one in ten respondents (11%) said they would exclusively return to in-store shopping.

1WorldSync found shoppers frequently use online product content to assist or enhance their in-store shopping experience, with nearly seven in ten (69%) stating a brand's online presence compels them to seek out or pay more attention to products while shopping in physical retail stores. Consumers research product information—via search engines, manufacturer websites and e-commerce stores—prior to shopping in physical stores 58% of the time, on average. Additionally, 80% of consumers say they look up product content while shopping in-store via their smartphones at least some of the time.

"We are currently in the midst of a potentially record-setting holiday season, and consumers are not only relying on digital channels—they're taking those channels with them when they shop at brick-and-mortar stores," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "The results of the survey indicate the brands and retailers who invest in quality product content, such as professional product photography and rich media like videos and augmented reality, are more likely to convert and retain customers across all channels, not just e-commerce."

About the Report

The data in this report is derived from a survey commissioned by 1WorldSync and administered online via Pollfish on August 14-15, 2021. The randomized, representative sample consisted of 1,500 U.S. residents, ages 18 and older, who shopped online frequently or occasionally over the preceding 18 months. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

