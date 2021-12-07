Vejii Announces 100% Revenue Growth Over Q3 in Month of November

Vejii announces improved growth across its digital assets

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd (CSE: VEJI), ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it achieved record unaudited consolidated net revenues of approximately $461,000 representing growth of over 100% for November ending sales compared to the entirety of Q3. Cost of goods sold for November were approximately $329,000 and gross margin were approximately 29%.

The Company attributes the increased revenue to the closing of the acquisition of Veg Essentials LLC, Black Friday/Cyber Monday promos, improved ROI on ad spend, targeted marketing campaigns and the growth of its online offering with new brands and marketing agreements. The Company has also significantly grown its digital presence having reached over 89,000 Instagram followers across its digital platforms @shopvejii and @veganessentials.

"The growth generated by bringing our innovative marketplace together with an established brand like veganessentials.com has yielded the types of results we expected and is something we are excited about. For a company that launched commercial sales just over 12 months ago, this is a positive sign of our team's dedication and hard work. With the global push towards sustainability, Vejii feels ready to service this rapidly expanding vendor and customer base. Vejii's marketplace was built for rapid scale allowing brands to reach national exposure utilizing Vejii's existing infrastructure of data, tech, marketing and logistics", said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

"As we continue to onboard new brands that further improve our product offering across new and existing categories, we also increase customer selection and ultimately sales," says Darren Gill, President and COO Vejii. He continues, "The acquisition of Veg Essentials LLC is also something that has been incredibly rewarding for the Company, giving us not only a second digital asset for our brand partners to leverage, but a second distribution point to get product to more customers, more effectively. Now brands looking to join Vejii Fulfillment Service (VFS) have a second distribution point to better service the East Coast and support continued growth and improved efficiencies."

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

