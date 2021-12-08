Algo Ranked 176th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TROY, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo today announced it ranked 176th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Algo grew 759% during this period.

Algo_Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Algo's CEO, Amjad Hussain, credits his team of passionate, dedicated employees and inspiring customers with the company's 176th revenue growth. He said, "It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Company of this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Everyday we strive to innovate and unite the power of AI with human creativity to form a single source of truth for cross-collaboration with our suite of supply chain planning solutions – this kind of recognition will undoubtedly open new doors of opportunities for Algo to help companies make better supply chain decisions across the globe."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Algo

Algo is an omni-channel supply chain intelligence platform. Algo's sophisticated AI understands the detailed facets of your business, responds to plain language and generates actionable insights to increase both efficiency and profitability—combining human centered AI with deep domain expertise. Algo's solutions reimagine what's possible for sales and operations planning with automated, data-driven workflows and valuable analysis. With a stronger foundation, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are freed to bring renewed creativity to solving their toughest challenges. Algo's uncommon, people-first approach is rooted in the belief that AI shouldn't just provide answers, it should reshape the human experience with data.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Algo, a leading innovator in sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain optimization software based in Troy, MI. (PRNewsfoto/Algo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algo