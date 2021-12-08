The Bouqs Co. Launches In Japan

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bouqs Co., the leading disruptor in direct-to-consumer floral delivery, announces today that they are opening operations in Japan. Known for their farm-direct model and long-lasting floral bouquets, this is The Bouqs Co.'s first entry into international markets.

The Bouqs Company

Last year, the Japanese flower market was estimated to be worth $7 billion — nearly 1/10th of the global flower industry. Knowing the Japanese customers' love of flowers, leadership identified Japan as the best entry point for the company's leap into international growth. "The foundation of The Bouqs Co. has always been to provide long-lasting, farm fresh flowers to our customers through a unique business model and supply chain approach," said CEO Alejandro Bethlen. "Japan is a natural fit for this next stage of growth, knowing the market is conscious of consistency, quality and freshness— all things we pride ourselves on at The Bouqs Co."

The launch is timed to gear up for Japan's top flower gifting season, Mother's Day, celebrated the second Sunday of May. "In Japanese culture the act of preparing and presenting a gift is a sign of respect and care for the recipient, which will be reflected in The Bouqs Co. Japan offerings, with a thoughtful approach to gift-giving at the forefront of our brand mission" shared Michiko Sakamoto, VP & Country Manager of Japan.

As they approach their 10 year anniversary in 2022, The Bouqs Co. has delivered more than 140M stems to doorsteps nationwide, illustrating the scale the company has achieved in its first decade.

"We are constantly pushing ourselves to further revolutionize how consumers receive and bring joy to others through flowers," offered Bethlen. "Expanding into Japan allows us the opportunity to meet new customers and provide them with our best-in-class customer experience."

About The Bouqs Company

The Bouqs Company is a leading DTC floral retailer delivering long-lasting, fresh flowers to doorsteps across the US and Japan. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, The Bouqs Company has radically disrupted the $100B global floral industry through responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology, allowing them to connect farms directly to consumers. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike. Building upon the success of the DTC model, The Bouqs Company has built a robust subscription service, launched its first US Brick & Mortar store, and expanded into the weddings space with pre-arranged and DIY options, making it easier for couples to shop affordable flowers without sacrificing quality. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com or www.bouqs.jp and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Bouqs Co. will be sourcing flowers seasonally from small family-run farms, and delivering blooms across Japan

The DTC Floral Retailer Begins Global Expansion By Entering Japan’s Seven Billion Dollar Flower Market

The Bouqs Co., the leading disruptor in direct-to-consumer floral delivery, announces today that they are opening operations in Japan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bouqs Company