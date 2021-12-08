Chicken Salad Chick Opens 36th Georgia Location In Tifton

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Tifton, Georgia that will feature a drive-thru and patio seating. This marks the 36th restaurant in the state, following the opening of the brand's 200th location in LaGrange back in August. Located at 2202 US Hwy 41 N, The Tifton restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, December 14 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 14 - Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests. The first 100 guests will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. *

Wednesday, December 15 -The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. **

Thursday, December 16 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. **

Friday, December 17 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tervis tumbler. **

Saturday, December 18- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick T-shirt. **

Julie and Pete North of Potter LLC are the franchise owners of the new Tifton restaurant. Julie first connected with Chicken Salad Chick Founder, Stacy Brown, during their collegiate career at Auburn where their lifelong friendship began. Julie – better known to Chick fans as Jazzy Julie – named for the delicious chicken salad with hints of cayenne pepper, bacon, and cheddar – began her career as an emergency room nurse, where she worked for more than 12 years. As a busy nurse, Julie would frequently visit Chicken Salad Chick, bringing it to the hospital for her team as a treat. After continuous, steady brand growth, Julie knew it was the perfect time to become a Chick owner, and she and Pete opened Chicken Salad Chick in Valdosta in October 2013. In 2016, Julie was named Chicken Salad Chick's Owner of the Year, an accolade given to top Chick performers.

"From its roots of door-to-door sales to more than 210 franchise locations across the nation, it's a true joy to witness how much this brand has grown, and it only made sense that 'Jazzy Julie' would open up a Chicken Salad Chick herself to shine a light on the fresh ingredients that make the concept a hit with Chick fans," says Julie North. "Pete and I are honored to be a part of the Chick family, as we believe in the brand's core values of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others. We look forward to opening this new space in Tifton where guests can enjoy time with loved ones while enjoying a delicious, made-from-scratch meal."

Chicken Salad Chick Tifton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instag ram for the latest news and trends.

* Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to get checked In. The first 100 people will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. While waiting, guests will need to download the Chicken Salad Chick App and get registered. Upon arrival, guests will grab their spot in line, make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value, and once inside, scan a special code to make the "First 100 Spot" official. If a guest is late or misses their designated return time, the spot will automatically be awarded to the next guest in line.

*Must download the CSC App, be 16 Years or Older, & purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value. Offer not valid in Drive Thru. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickTiftonGA .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

palonso@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick