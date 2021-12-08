Growth Creates Opportunity

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DAVIS Companies, a staffing and talent advisory organization, known for its commitment to quality and specialization in Engineering, Skilled Manufacturing, IT and Software personnel, announced that Mark Agostinelli has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Sales and Operations.

(L to R, Terry Buggs, Ronnie Dupler, Galen Verney, Mark Agostinelli)

DAVIS has grown exponentially during the post-pandemic hiring boom. With an increased focus on aligning with companies scaling their business and getting product out to customers, DAVIS expects a 50+% revenue increase for FY2021 over FY2020. This growth has opened the door for many new, internal opportunities at DAVIS in all 6 offices.

Managing this operational growth will be Mark Agostinelli. Mark's background in strategic development and plan execution, business development and strong leadership experience will help DAVIS to further develop all of our regions and ensure our teams are streamlined for growth and increased market penetration.

Brendon Davis, President, states, "With an emphasis on growth, new markets and streamlined operational processes and solutions, 2021-2022 will be an important time for our organization. We believe Mark's the right leader for DAVIS and with him heading these initiatives, I am certain that we will continue to provide quality Staffing Solutions and Talent Advisory services as well as exceed our clients, candidates and our own internal expectations."

"I'm excited for this opportunity to continue to drive DAVIS and grow our organization. I believe we have a unique market position with exceptional recruiting talent, as well as, resources usually only the largest companies have, but the agility and responsiveness of a boutique firm. This has been a differentiator for us in a crowded market. Additionally, I'm pleased to announce that we are promoting 3 leaders to Managing Director of their specific business units. Galen Verney, Managing Director, Manufacturing, Ronnie Dupler, Managing Director IT & Technical and Terry Buggs, Managing Director, Engineering. In preparation for a productive year, we are arming our teams and providing them the resources to stay best in class and provide unparalleled services to our candidates and clients," said Agostinelli.

The DAVIS Companies has received Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Award in 2015-2021, demonstrating exceptionally high levels of client service and job candidate service within the staffing industry. Fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earned the 2016 Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

The DAVIS Companies is a preferred source for Staffing Solutions and Talent Advisory Services, specializing in contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire staffing for Engineering, Skilled Manufacturing, IT and Software personnel. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in Georgia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Minnesota and Tennessee, we put great people to work in great companies.

