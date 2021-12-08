SGS and ETL Certifications Added to Impressive List of Certifications, Awards, and Successful Deployments

HAI ROBOTICS Earns Key Certifications for High Growth Robot System SGS and ETL Certifications Added to Impressive List of Certifications, Awards, and Successful Deployments

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS has been awarded SGS and ETL Certifications for its HAIPICK A42 robots and HAIPORT-powered Workstation, respectively. A recent winner of the robotics category for the 2021 NextGen Supply Chain Solution Provider Awards, HAI ROBOTICS has pioneered Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems and the associated breakthrough capabilities for warehouses.

HAI ROBOTICS was awarded SGS certification.

SGS Certification: The product (HAIPICK robots) is certified according to ISO/IEC Guide 17067, Conformity assessment - Fundamentals of product certification, System 3, and in accordance with: ANSI/UL 3100, First Edition, Dated May 26, 2021

Intertek ETL Certification: The product (HAIPORT-powered Workstation) is certified for the following standards:

Outline of Investigation for Machinery [UL Subject 2011: 2020 Ed.5]

Industrial electrical machinery [CSA C22.2 #301: 2016 Ed.1]

Electrical Standard for Industrial Machinery [NFPA79: 2017 Ed.2018]

The certified HAIPICK robots include the following models:

HAIPICK A42 – Multi-layer ACR with customizable height ranging from 3.3 - 16.4 feet

HAIPICK A42D – Double-deep picking increases storage density

HAIPICK A42N – Mixed carton/case/tote picking, 3D visual recognition

HAIPICK A42T – Telescopic lift, 82 feet to 21.33 feet storage range

HAIPICK A42 SLAM – Laser SLAM, ultra-precision picking and placing

The HAIPORT-powered Workstation is an automated picking workstation that provides:

Multi-case loading and unloading

Ability to load/unload four to eight cases simultaneously

Efficient and fast loading

Flexibility

Safety

"Our commitment to stringent certifications such as SGS, ETL, CE, and UL, as well as full compliance with local regulations and OSHA standards are just a few of the reasons that we have been able to provide rapid deployment and a 100% project success rate in more than 300 deployments worldwide," said Brian Zheng, the company's U.S. General Manager.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,200 staff, more than 50% of whom are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management. In the latest C and D rounds of funding in 2021, the company raised over US$200 million in total.

