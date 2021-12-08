Kainos Capital Sells good2grow to Wind Point Partners

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital ("Kainos"), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company good2grow to Wind Point Partners.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, good2grow is a branded kids' beverage company that sells clean label, ready-to-drink fruit juice, fortified water and organic flavored milk. Kainos partnered with the business, which was previously founder-owned, in 2018.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said, "good2grow is a great example of the transformational growth that Kainos seeks in each investment. Early on, we identified better-for-you and convenience as attractive investment themes in our sector, and we were drawn to good2grow's unique product offering that provides entertaining beverages that meet kids' nutritional needs. In just three years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic environment, the good2grow management team executed brilliantly on our Change Capital plan to nearly double revenue through expanded distribution, increased sales velocity and new product development."

Bob Sperry, a Partner at Kainos, added, "By accelerating good2grow's direct store distribution to nearly full national coverage, we significantly increased in-store display support for our retail partners. Additionally, we strategically expanded the brand from juice to fortified water and organic flavored milk during our ownership, providing more beverage options that kids love and parents feel good serving."

Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow, continued, "We chose to partner with the Kainos team in 2018 with the belief that their sector knowledge and network of relationships – in particular in the c-store channel – would be invaluable, and this proved to be true. They are a great team to work with, and they execute with speed and certainty."

Rosen added, "good2grow has a world-class leadership team capable of managing a much larger enterprise and we are excited for the company's next phase of growth under its new ownership."

Robert W. Baird and Credit Suisse served as financial advisors to good2grow. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to good2grow.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $3 billion of equity in more than 80 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $12 billion. The firm's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses.

Additional information about Kainos Capital is available at www.kainoscapital.com.

About good2grow

Founded in 1997, good2grow® uses fun to teach kids to eat and drink healthier. good2grow offers an innovative line of healthy children's beverages featuring collectable 3D character tops that make nutritional products fun for kids to drink and help parents reinforce good dietary habits. The company partners with the hottest names in children's entertainment to bring kids their favorite characters from Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. The character tops are collectable, reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free.

Additional information about good2grow is available at www.good2grow.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

