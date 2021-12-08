LandSouth Breaks Ground on The Livano Trinity, Entering the Nashville Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has begun construction on The Livano Trinity, an amenities-rich apartment community in Nashville, TN.

The Livano Trinity is LandSouth's first project in Nashville. LIV Development is the developer. The multi-building complex will be located at 819 West Trinity Lane and is scheduled for completion in Fall, 2023.

"It's great to partner with LIV Development again, this time to bring a high-end multifamily community to Nashville," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "LIV Development always focuses on excellence, with a commitment to building strong communities."

"We are excited to be working on another great project in Nashville," said Andrew Murray, LIV's Managing Director of Development. "The Livano Trinity will be the most highly-amenitized project we have done in Nashville and within close proximity of all of the jobs, restaurants and entertainment venues that make the city such a great place to live."

The LandSouth project manager for The Livano Trinity is Jeff Ryan. Rocky Sellers is the superintendent. Nequette Architecture & Design is the architecture firm.

The Livano Trinity will be a 14-building, garden-style development, featuring three and four-story, split-level buildings. Residents can choose from 15 studio, one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans. The Livano Trinity will include several amenities – fitness area, private workstations, activity lounge, and a pet center. Residents will enjoy access to major highways and only be 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.

"The Livano Trinity represents LandSouth's commitment to delivering best-in-class multifamily communities. It's a great opportunity to bring LandSouth expertise to Nashville," remarked Jeff Ryan, LandSouth project manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build the apartments. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops, acquires, and operates Class A multifamily communities across the southern United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

