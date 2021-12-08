OneAmerica® Unveils Modernized Whole Life Product Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®, a national provider of insurance and financial services, announced enhancements to its suite of whole life insurance products to provide more robust, flexible options to clients. Whole Life Select, Whole Life 95 and Whole Life 121 products now include several new features that make them some of the most diverse in the industry.

"As part of the 7702 regulatory changes, we're evolving our product designs in a way that modernizes them and emphasizes flexibility to better meet the needs of today's clients," said Mark Scalercio, senior vice president and head of distribution of Individual Life and Financial Services. "We're dedicated to providing affordable whole life coverage, while also delivering products to the market that stand the test of time."

While the product portfolio will continue to offer strong guarantees, death benefits, cash value growth and tax advantages, OneAmerica is giving clients more customization opportunities and the potential for added financial benefits through its recent whole life release. A highlight of the product changes is a new guaranteed interest rate that impacts gross premiums, cash value and dividends. The rate decrease to 3.25% impacts the base policy cash values, paid-up additions cash values, 7-pay premiums and other product values. OneAmerica continues to allow policyholders to choose from various payment periods, allowing financial professionals to tailor a policy to a clients' specific financial planning needs.

The products also make available many riders, which provide an opportunity for greater customization for client needs. Highlights include the Indexed Dividend Option and the Survivor Purchase Option, which can present advantages for long-term estate preservation. Another option, the Paid-Up Additions Rider (PUAR), offers one of the lowest up-front load charges in the industry at 6%. When the PUAR is paired with the Enhanced Blended Insurance Rider or Same Insurance Term Rider, it provides flexibility to a financial professional to adjust the policy to a client's goals and budget. Policyholders benefit from this rider by using more of each payment in the purchase of whole life insurance.

"The product changes are a testament of our financial strength and will better enable our distribution partners to meet the needs of our clients," said Scalercio.

OneAmerica® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), Indianapolis, IN, a OneAmerica company. Whole Life 95, Whole Life 121 and Whole Life Select form numbers: L-60 and L-60SP. Not available in all states or may vary by state. All guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of AUL. Dividends are not guaranteed, past performance is not indicative of future results, and actual results may vary.

About OneAmerica

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-OneAmerica.

