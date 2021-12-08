This Holiday Season, Cascade Moon Releases Extremely Rare 13 Year Old Rye Whisky

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season underway, the hunt has begun for the ideal gift, especially for those hardest to buy for on the list. Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin is releasing a premium rye whisky, perfect for the whisky afficionado in your life. Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye is an extremely rare release, available in select U.S. markets starting this month.

Cascade Moon Whisky Logo (PRNewsfoto/Diageo)

Hand-selected by Austin, this Cascade Moon release complements the series by offering a complex and mature rye addition to the lineup. The barrels containing aging rye arrived at Cascade Hollow in 2012, where they spent nearly a decade in Cascade Hollow's single-story rickhouses. As a result of the temperate conditions, the barrels matured gracefully, bringing the beautiful and unique notes of the whisky forward.

"The Cascade Moon series is a collection of some of our most unique and rare whiskies. Each release has its own unique story behind the innovation and mastery of its making," said Austin. "With this release, I'm excited to offer drinkers a beautifully aged rye whisky unlike anything else we've released in the series."

At 100 proof (50% ABV), this sophisticated, mature rye is best enjoyed neat and in moderation to realize the full flavor profile and taste the unique notes of the whisky. This 13 year old whisky offers sweet notes of vanilla, toffee, leather and nutmeg with a smooth, oaky finished.

The debut of Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye comes off the heels of two award-winning Cascade Moon variants released at the end of 2020 in celebration of the 150-year anniversary of George A. Dickel & Co. Cascade Moon series pays homage to the distillery's history, while continuing to set the tone for the future of the whisky category. The Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye will start rolling out on shelves in Tennessee, Texas and California for a limited-time only at a suggested retail price of $299.

As we celebrate the holidays, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America:

@Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

Allison Persiani

DIAGEO

Allison.Persiani1@diageo.com

Sahara Price

Taylor Strategy

sprice@taylorstrategy.com

212-714-5726

This Holiday Season, Cascade Moon Releases Extremely Rare 13 Year Old Rye Whisky

This Holiday Season, Cascade Moon Releases Extremely Rare 13 Year Old Rye Whisky

This Holiday Season, Cascade Moon Releases Extremely Rare 13 Year Old Rye Whisky

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diageo