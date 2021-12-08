Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Adds Chief Product Officer, Vice Presidents of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives to Leadership Team Additions to leadership come on the heels of the company's $50M Series C funding in September

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, today announced it added three key executives to it's leadership team. Rekha Shenoy will serve as Chief Product Officer, with Christine Hendrickson joining as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Carol Grant serving as Vice President of Marketing.

"Carol, Christine, and Rekha each bring a unique set of experiences that will help us continue building world class teams and scale our workplace equity analytics products and vision," said Maria Colacurcio , CEO of Syndio. "I'm thrilled to welcome them to the team, and look forward to their partnership as we execute on our mission to ensure that every employee is valued for who they are and what they contribute to their company's success without bias."

Carol Grant is a world-class marketer with over 20 years of experience in product, digital, retail, enterprise, and SaaS marketing. As Syndio's Vice President of Marketing, she will oversee all aspects of the Syndio brand. She joins Syndio from Zillow, where she led product marketing for the premier agent program and the Zestimate. Prior to Zillow, she spent 10 years at Microsoft in various marketing roles across various businesses, including leading the charge on Office 365's AI efforts and go to market strategy.

"Joining Syndio on its mission to make pay equity a core part of how companies do business is a great privilege," said Carol Grant, Vice President of Marketing at Syndio. "The future for our ever growing team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to building on our momentum in 2021 and further scale our brand and product in 2022.

Christine Hendrickson is a leading expert on corporate pay equity and international pay reporting laws. As Syndio's Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Christine will work at the intersection of HR analytics and law, partnering with employers to drive strategic, practical, and cutting edge practices on pay equity, diversity, equity, and inclusion analysis. Prior to joining Syndio, Christine was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw, an international law firm, where she was the co-Chair of Seyfarth's Global Pay Equity Group.

"In my time working on labor and employment law, I saw first hand the incredible impact Syndio can have on equity across organizations as more and more of my legal clients started using Syndio to conduct real-time pay equity analyses," said Christine Hendrickson, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Syndio. "Things that would normally take days or weeks were doable in a matter of minutes or hours in the Syndio tool. It is truly incredible, and I'm looking forward to bringing 15 years of pay equity compliance experience to continue building the platform companies need to fix disparities on the front-end."

Rekha Shenoy is Syndio's Chief Product Officer. A multi-faceted executive with over 20 years of experience leading enterprise software companies, Rekha has extensive experience managing high performing product teams, leading go to market strategy, product development, and corporate strategy. Prior to joining Syndio, Rekha was the Chief Product and Customer Officer at Zapproved, an e-discovery software provider, where she drove product and infrastructure growth, building on executive SaaS experience at Spirion, Belden, Tripwire, ProSoft and BMC Software.

"Building the technology and products to help make workplace equity a reality is a worthy mission," said Rekha Shenoy, Chief Product Officer at Syndio. "I'm excited to join this fantastic engineering team, scale our products, and help more companies take a data-driven approach to ensuring all their employees are treated equitably."

These leadership additions come on the heels of Syndio's $50 million Series C funding led by Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners, with additional investments from Voyager Capital earlier this year. Syndio currently has 114 employees and is hiring across engineering, marketing, sales, product and operations. View open roles here .

About Syndio

Syndio's mission is to empower employers to eradicate unlawful pay disparities due to gender, race, and ethnicity and make ongoing compensation decisions that are consistent and equitable. Nearly 10% of the Fortune 200 companies use Syndio's software to drastically reduce legal risk, save millions in ongoing remediation, and create a positive brand reputation, which helps attract and retain top talent at every level of the business. Over time, we help companies close their pay gap. Syndio is proud to partner with brands – including Salesforce, Nordstrom, General Mills, Nerdwallet, Match Group and many more – who are leading the way in equity and setting the standard for workplace fairness. Syndio was founded in 2016. Today, half of Syndio's executive team is female, and two in seven are from historically excluded groups.

