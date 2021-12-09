Arasan announces the immediate availability of its ultra-low power MIPI D-PHY(SM) IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its redesigned 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node. Arasan is a partner of GlobalFoundries, and multiple test chips have been sponsored by GlobalFoundries in an effort to make Arasan's IP silicon proven and available for the GlobalFoundries 12nm process.

This 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM for GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node is developed on Arasan's Silicon Proven 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM architecture focused on ultra-low power consumption while also optimizing area. This makes this D-PHYSM IP ideal for wearables and IoT Display applications where power is of paramount importance. The D-PHYSM IP with its fault tolerant capabilities is also targeted at automobile SoC applications which have seen a rapid adoption of Arasan's IP.

Arasan MIPI D-PHYSM for GF 12nm offers speeds up to 2.5Gbps per lane and compliant with the MIPI D-PHYSM v1.2 Specification. The GF 12nm D-PHYSM is a Universal PHY IP that can also be configured as a standalone transmitter or receiver.

Arasan's MIPI D-PHYSM seamlessly integrates with Arasan's MIPI CSI® IP and DSI® IP giving a Total IP solution for Imaging and Displays. Arasan also offers its eMMC PHY + eMMC Controller IP and NAND Controller IP + NAND Flash PHY for GF 12nm. Arasan will expand its GlobalFoundries 12nm offering with MIPI C-PHYSM / D-PHYSM Combo IP and the 4.5gbps version of the D-PHYSM IP in 2022.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

