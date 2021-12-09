The Carlson Law Firm's Christmas Miracle is Bigger and Brighter than Ever

KILLEEN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what has quickly become a favorite holiday tradition of Carlson Law Firm employees, our fourth annual Carlson Christmas Miracles for 2021 have been delivered.

(PRNewsfoto/The Carlson Law Firm)

This year, we quadrupled our efforts over last year and decided to make our Christmas Miracle program bigger by delivering miracles to 12 families across the state of Texas. Our miracles stretched from the Gulf shore of Texas in Baytown to the oil fields in Midland and touched everywhere in between.

"The economic fall out of the pandemic is still happening to many families who, even though they've found employment, are still struggling to catch up on the bills that they fell behind on when the world shut down," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "Every year, we want to help people by making sure they don't have to worry about seeing their children smile on Christmas morning."

The firm provided decorations, gifts and the spirit of Christmas to make sure children of all ages can wake up with smiles on Christmas Day.

In addition to the pandemic, many of the families the firm chose this year were victims of unfortunate circumstances.

The nomination period for this year's miracles ran from Oct. 4 through Oct. 14. We had hundreds of submissions from deserving families and had a difficult time choosing families to assist this holiday season. A snapshot of the families we helped this year include the following:

Brettynia in Bryan

Brettynia is currently raising her three grandchildren after she lost her daughter to domestic violence. Nominated by her daughter's paternal grandmother, Brettynia cares for her grandchildren on limited income. Since the delivery, the family has informed The Carlson Law Firm that the children are excited for Christmas and can't wait to open their gifts.

Susana in Austin

Susana is the mother of twin boys—one of whom suffers from severe and chronic asthma and is in and out of the hospital. In turn, Susana misses a lot of work and in turn, often struggles to make ends meet. This humble family stood out to us because all they asked for was food, but the Carlson elves knew that they had to do more.

Renee in Killeen

Renee nominated her son, Lane, after a few rough years that left the family with financial constraints. In 2019, Renee was diagnosed with cancer and lost her job because of the extensive treatments required to keep her alive. She nominated her son and grandson in hopes that they will have an amazing Christmas.

To hear about more of the families we helped this holiday season, watch our 2021 Carlson Christmas Miracle video on our YouTube Channel .

Media Contact: Kazia Conway

kconway@carlsonattorneys.com

About Carlson Cares

Carlson Cares is the charitable program for The Carlson Law Firm. For many families, the holiday season doesn't bring much cheer. This time of year can be costly and lead to significant stress for those on a tight budget. For the families we helped this year, The Carlson Law Firm helped by taking away the uncertainty of knowing what to prioritize. Our goal each year is to make Christmas a little less stressful and a little more magical. With Carlson Cares, the spirit of the holiday season is not lost.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a national injury law firm with 15 locations in Texas and one in Los Angeles committed to providing exceptional legal services. We handle a variety of personal injury cases, including auto collisions, trucking crashes, human trafficking, sexual assault and rape, motorcycle injuries and workplace injuries, as well as medical malpractice, defective products, dangerous drugs, nursing home neglect, offshore injuries, wrongful death and much more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm