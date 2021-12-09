CME Group Declares Annual Variable Dividend

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc., the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared its annual variable dividend, amounting to $3.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021.

The annual variable dividend of $3.25 per share to be paid in January 2022 totals approximately $1.2 billion. Including today's announced variable dividend and the previously announced fourth-quarter 2021 dividend of $0.90 per share to be paid in December, the total dividend yield for dividends announced during 2021 is 3.3% based on the average closing stock price in 2021 to date. The company will have paid a total of more than $17 billion in quarterly and variable dividends since adopting the annual variable dividend structure in the beginning of 2012.

When CME Group adopted its annual variable dividend structure in February 2012, the intention was to determine the excess cash available at the end of each year, with the level to increase or decrease from year to year based on operating results, potential investment activity and other forms of capital return.

