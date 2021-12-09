After winning one of the 10 Hottest Start-Ups at 2020 Consumer Electronic Show, they will be making their return, debuting the Liddle Speaker at Unveiled

D3 Products Introduces the Liddle Speaker - World's First Magnetic Bluetooth Speaker After winning one of the 10 Hottest Start-Ups at 2020 Consumer Electronic Show, they will be making their return, debuting the Liddle Speaker at Unveiled

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Products, A leader in innovative, space-saving products that disrupt the market, was named one of the 10 hottest start-ups at the 2020 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and this year will be returning to premiere their new product, The Liddle Speaker, at Unveiled, followed by hosting a booth in Eureka Park.

A hot holiday gift item, the Liddle Speaker will be featured on QVC's last-minute gift show this weekend. Check your local listings for the time.

The Liddle Speaker was founded by inventor Dan Cass, who has worked in the electronic and electrical engineering field inventing innovative solutions for smart home automation and electric power distribution architectures for over 30 years. Dan partnered with investor David Van Elslander, and soon after, strategic developer Mike Johns, when the duo met Johns as he judged their products at CES's Showstoppers in 2020.

The Liddle Speaker is the world's first magnetic Bluetooth portable speaker that can be attached to ANY surface and is compatible with ALL devices. The speaker provides 360 degrees of amazing surround sound. For D3, As business partners, owners, and friends, the idea was simple: to launch a portable speaker with a radical and sleek design. Made for people with an active lifestyle.

D3 products has been awarded multiple patents and won numerous awards for its engineering and design capabilities utilizing patented Intellectual Properties (IP) in consumer electronics. With over 80 patented claims, they continue to expand their IP portfolio by integrating technology advancements.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back to CES and show them our newest innovation," said Dan Cass. He continues, "What we are bringing to the market will turn the tables on portable speakers and we are so excited for people to see and experience the Liddle Speaker."

You can visit D3 Products at booth 61538 Eureka Park at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 4-8, 2022. (January 3 at Unveiled)

View original content:

SOURCE D3 Products