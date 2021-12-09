Drill Pad and Road Construction Underway

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ). The Company is pleased to provide an update on drill preparation at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta, Argentina. The Company has contracted Minera Santa Rita for the construction of roads and drill pads. Minera Santa Rita is a well-known local contractor having recently completed work for project neighbor POSCO.

Based on the results form a recent TEM study (see October 4 News release) three core wells are planned for the Alba Sabrina claim block. The Alba Sabrina claim block, 2,089 hectares and the largest block of the HMN Li Project, has never been drill tested. Road and pad construction will provide access to the three well locations. Local access is good, and the project area will only require approximately two kilometers of road construction along with three drill pads. The pad dimensions will be thirty meters by thirty meters square.

Company Vice President Fernando Villarroel is quoted, "We are very excited to be moving the project forward for the potential expansion of the current resource. The Alba Sabrina block is the largest in the package and represents an excellent drill target."

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. Three candidates for DLE are currently being evaluated. Two, 2,000-gallon bulk brine samples are in transit; one sample is heading to Oakland California for testing by Lilac Solutions, and the second sample is heading to Chengdu China for testing by Chemphys. DLE test work is also currently underway in Salta, Argentina by Eon Minerals.

In addition, the Company is planning to potentially expand the known resource by drilling various areas of interest identified in a recent TEM survey. The Company is awaiting approval of drill permits currently under review by the Mining Secretariat in Salta, Argentina.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Marcela Casini, advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

