Exro Opens Doors to Automotive Grade Canadian Manufacturing Facility in Calgary, Alberta

Exro opens doors for employees to its 37,000 square foot Canadian manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta .

Exro's new facility in Canada will be equipped with automotive quality production lines, product showrooms, and collaborative office space, and can produce up to 100,000 units of Coil Driver annually for use across the Company's product lines.

Opening of Exro's Canadian manufacturing facility rounds out a year of expansion and job creation, it follows announcements of Exro's U.S. headquarters in Mesa, Arizona and Vehicle Systems Division in Detroit, Michigan .

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has officially opened the doors for employees to its manufacturing facility (the "facility" or "new facility") in Calgary, Alberta. Exro's 37,000 square foot Canadian facility will feature automotive-grade production lines, product showrooms, and collaborative office space for the Company's growing team of 50+ Calgary-based employees.

Exro's Canadian facility will be compliant with automotive grade manufacturing standards ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949, as well as ISO 26262 for functional safety. The facility can support low-volume manufacturing and deliver approximately 100,000 Coil Driver units per year for use across a wide range of electric mobility applications from two-wheel recreational to passenger vehicles and even up to commercial and industrial vehicle applications. The facility will also manufacture the Battery Control System for energy storage applications.

The facility will be managed by Simon Strawbridge, Exro's Vice President of Manufacturing. Having relocated from the U.K. to Calgary, Alberta, Strawbridge brings over 18 years of success in leading manufacturing operations within the automotive industry. With a proven track record of manufacturing automotive inverters and managing all aspects of development programs, manufacturing planning, process improvements, and quality control, Strawbridge will focus on delivering a state-of-the-art, world-class manufacturing facility at Exro. He will oversee the completion of the facility, employing best production practices that improve efficiencies, reduce operational costs, and increase productivity.

To meet automakers' staunch Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") supply chain expectations, Exro's facility in Calgary will run on clean energy solutions including solar power with a rooftop array containing 576 solar modules, producing 425W each for a total nameplate rating of 244.8kW and battery energy storage solutions working towards its net-zero carbon emissions objectives. As provinces across Canada capture a larger share of the market for EVs and their associated technologies, running the facility on clean energy supports Exro's efforts to bring new clean technology jobs to Calgary in fields including engineering, operations, supply chain, and more.

Exro's existing facility in Calgary will be serve as the core innovation centre for continued research and development, design and testing, and piloting prototypes across all of the Company's product lines.

"In 18 months, our team has grown from a single research and development center with

just

5 employees in

Canada

to establish a formidable presence across

North America

, having opened the doors to our U.S. headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona

last month, and now our Canadian manufacturing facility in

Calgary, Alberta

," said

Sue Ozdemir

, CEO of Exro. "This new facility, which will house our 50 and counting group of employees, represents our commitment to providing high quality products and ensures a culture of sustainable business practices."

¹ ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for demonstrating the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction. ² IATF 16949 is the global automotive industry standard for quality management systems. ³ ISO 26262 addresses safety-related systems that include one or more electrical systems that are installed in series production passenger cars.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

