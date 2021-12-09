SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box

Fieger Files $100 Million Suits Against Oxford School District Officials

Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known attorney Geoffrey Fieger will hold a press conference today at 11:00 a.m. today at his law offices located at 19390 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075. He will discuss the filing of two $100 Million lawsuits against the Oxford Community School District and various school employees as a result of the massacre on November 30, 2021. The suits are filed on behalf of a child who was shot in the neck during the rampage, and her sister who was next to her when she was shot. Photo ops will be available with the parents.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fieger-files-100-million-suits-against-oxford-school-district-officials-301441300.html

SOURCE Fieger Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.