Formcraft Announces Michael Raspanti as New Senior Director of Client Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formcraft is proud to announce and welcome Michael Raspanti as the company's new Senior Director of Client Acquisition. Mike brings over 20 years of experience in the industry having most recently served as the Director of Sales at Advanced Office Environments (AOE), a workspace solutions firm, where he had the responsibility of building up the company's architectural division.

Michael Raspanti joins Formcraft.

Throughout the course of his two decades working in workplace design, Mike has been able to hone in on his own architectural interests. This includes cultivating a focus on the architectural wall aspect while at Dirtt Environmental Solutions, and working with major accounts on achieving their vision with unique architectural solutions from glass fronts to tech-incorporated walls while at AOE.

"I always tried to find efficient and effective solutions for my clients. I started to look into the design-build model as it seemed like a great way for my clients to be able to build their vision efficiently and with cost certainty. Formcraft has built a first-class team to deliver architectural design and construction to the market. I am looking forward to my role as and becoming an integral part of Formcraft's growth," says Raspanti.

As Formcraft's new Senior Director of Client Acquisition, Mike will be responsible for delivering a consistent message to the market regarding the Formcraft brand, bringing his strong leadership, understanding of long sales cycles, and his collaborative nature to Formcraft.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team. His experience in working with large corporations and understanding their workplace requirements will help us as we continue to grow our organization," says Wayne Druckenmiller, Principal of Client Relations at Formcraft.

About Formcraft

Formcraft is a Philadelphia-based organization that sets the standard for workplace environments by consolidating design, architecture, and construction under one roof. We work with leaders of great organizations to create exciting and engaging workplaces that align with their company culture, support their workstyles, and connect people through brand immersive design.

For additional information, visit www.formcraft.net .

