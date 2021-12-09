Four Seasons Plumbing shares 7 easy tips to prepare home plumbing for winter

Western North Carolina homeowners can follow maintenance tips from Asheville's leading home service company in preparation of the changing seasons

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, encourages Western North Carolina homeowners to prepare their plumbing for winter by following seven easy steps.

"Western North Carolina winters can be brutally cold, and home plumbing is susceptible to damage if not prepared for frigid temperatures," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Homeowners can easily prevent plumbing headaches by being proactive."

Rose shared these tips to prepare home plumbing for winter:

Inspect pipes. Perform a visual check of indoor and outdoor pipes. Leaks can develop into major problems when water freezes. Pipes will expand and potentially burst. Tend to outside faucets. Remove all hoses from outside faucets. Turn off the shutoff valves to your faucets and drain excess water. Use insulated faucet coverings for extra freeze protection. Insulate areas close to pipes. Use expandable foam or caulk to fill any cracks or holes letting cold air inside. If pipes are located in the garage, insulate the door. Consider heat cables. Pipes located in garages, attics, crawlspaces or unheated basements may need extra protection. Consider using self-regulating heat cables that will heat pipes once the temperature reaches a certain point. Add pipe insulation to keep the heat contained. Check outside drains. Make sure outside drains are functioning properly and unclogged. Standing water may freeze and back up the drainage system. Ready the water heater. To avoid winter repairs, prepare the water heater now. Insulate the tank and pipes to ensure heat is retained. Check the anode rod and temperature pressure regulator to make sure they are in good working condition. Adjust the temperature to save on energy bills. Check for sediment in the tank. It may need to be drained. Anticipate freezes. Make sure space heaters are easily accessible. They can help thaw pipes or prevent freezing when the temperature drops significantly. Plan to open sink cabinet doors to let in heat, and plan on allowing water movement by letting faucets drip.

"Staying on top of potential plumbing issues is important, especially as the seasons change," Rose said. "Winter weather can be unpredictable, so now is the time to perform checks and have everything in place, ready for freezes."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed plumber if major issues arise during winter preparation. A trained professional can assess the situation and create a plan of action that best suits their plumbing needs well ahead of any deep freezes.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

