Inland Empire Utilities Agency Board Recognizes the State and Regional Drought Emergency and Adopts Drought Resolution to Step Up Water Saving Efforts Throughout the Region

Inland Empire Utilities Agency Board Recognizes the State and Regional Drought Emergency and Adopts Drought Resolution to Step Up Water Saving Efforts Throughout the Region

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Board meeting, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA/Agency) Board of Directors adopted a drought resolution recognizing the State and regional drought emergencies and activating IEUA's Water Shortage Contingency Plan at Level 2 (Water Shortage Warning). This resolution highlights IEUA's plan to preserve water supplies necessary for the Agency's service area and includes a water shortage warning as well as a water reduction goal for the region.

Inland Empire Utilities Agency Logo

"This resolution demonstrates the Agency's collaborative efforts working alongside other retail water agencies to prevent the need for emergency measures in the region," stated IEUA Board President Jasmin A. Hall. "This year marks one of the driest years on record and as drought conditions continue to worsen throughout the State, water agencies must push forward to implement the appropriate measures needed to achieve reductions that will extend our local storage supplies."

For the first time, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared a shortage on the Colorado River. In April 2021, Governor Newsom issued a state of emergency proclamation for drought conditions throughout most of California and urged a 15 percent voluntary reduction in water use. As of October 19, 2021, the proclamation expanded to a statewide drought emergency across all 58 counties amid record breaking temperatures and low levels of water. The California Department of Water Resources announced on December 1, 2021, an initial zero percent State Water Project (SWP) allocation for 2022, which reflects the severity of the State's drought conditions.

The Board's adoption of this drought resolution calls upon the retail agencies receiving water from the Agency to implement appropriate measures to achieve a 15 percent reduction in demands to extend SWP storage reserves and activates the Agency's Water Shortage Contingency Plan at Level 2, which promotes increased water-use efficiency methods.

"IEUA continues to implement water-saving efforts to secure a reliable water supply," said Hall. "The community has been doing a great job of implementing water-use efficiency measures, however, the drought is severe and we are asking the region to 'Step It Up,' and take water saving actions to a new level. This can be done by taking shorter showers, not watering sidewalks or driveways, running full loads in the dishwasher and clothes washer, and taking advantage of rebates and water-saving programs. Let's all do our part to be a part of the solution."

For more water saving tips, information on the current drought or to access Resolution 2021-12-5, visit www.ieua.org.

The Inland Empire Utilities Agency covers 242-square miles, distributes imported water, provides industrial/municipal wastewater collection and treatment services, and other related utility services to more than 875,000 people through its member agencies which include Chino, Chino Hills, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Fontana, Fontana Water Company, Montclair, Monte Vista Water District, Ontario, and Upland. www.ieua.org

Contact:

Andréa Carruthers

Manager of External Affairs

909.993.1935

acarruthers@ieua.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Utilities Agency