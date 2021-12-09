InventHelp Inventor Develops Covering Device for Surgical Drains (SVH-256)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to hold the components of a Jackson Pratt drain and keep them out of sight for a recovering patient," said an inventor, from Pooler, Ga., "so I invented the HIDDEN SECRETS. My design could help a recovering patient feel more comfortable and it eliminates the need to constantly look at the drainage."

The invention provides an effective way to conceal and hold the tubes and bulb of a surgical drain until it is removed. In doing so, it could enhance patient comfort and confidence. It also could help to reduce embarrassment. The invention features a discreet and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for patients with surgical drains. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

