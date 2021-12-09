InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Apprehend (SKC-664)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While watching a television show, I saw a police officer attempt to handcuff a suspect who turned and began beating the officer," said an inventor from Vineland, N.J. "This inspired me to develop an improved means to safely handcuff suspects."

He developed the patent-pending BAD GUY TIE to allow police officers to more easily apprehend suspects to provide them with enhanced safety and peace of mind. It would feature a convenient and practical design that would require only one hand for use. Additionally, it could reduce the incidence of police officers being injured or possibly killed with suspects fleeing.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-664, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

