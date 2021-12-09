Jasper Health Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Jasper Health, an intelligent digital platform that provides care guidance and navigation for people living with cancer, to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Jasper Health named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150

Jasper is launching Jasper Care+, which will deliver on a truly connected oncology care experience, at CES 2022.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"Jasper Health is honored to be recognized as one of the most promising digital health companies. This reinforces our efforts to transform cancer care by helping our members navigate the friction-filled healthcare system and providing them with meaningful psychosocial and organizational support," said Adam Pellegrini, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasper Health. "At CES 2022, Jasper will be announcing the launch of Jasper Care+, which will deliver on a truly connected care experience that leverages AI to drive empathy at scale."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Jasper has over 10,000 members who were recently diagnosed with cancer and who are using the service to track symptoms, medications, treatments, and appointments. Its personalized guidance capabilities contextually surface educational materials, recommended actions, and digital interventions. Approximately half of Jasper members have reported a reduction in stress and anxiety and two-thirds claimed better medication adherence when using the platform. In addition, Jasper helps employers and health plans reduce the cost of care by guiding patients to optimal solutions and facilitating coordination, data exchange, and connections to care between visits.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Jasper Health

Jasper is a digital guiding, navigation and engagement experience that improves the lives of people living with cancer and their caregivers, while helping the healthcare system best support them. Our team includes seasoned digital health and consumer leaders along with world-class clinicians. We believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit https://www.hellojasper.com/solutions .

