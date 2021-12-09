Mary L Trump Launches Debut Podcast With Politicon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Politicon — the company behind the bipartisan "Unconventional Political Convention" — today formally announced their latest podcast, " The Mary Trump Show ," a weekly new podcast hosted by polemicist and best-selling author, Mary Trump, that discusses politics, pop culture and everything in between.

With her unique perspective and irreverent humor, each week listeners will get Mary's unfiltered view on the week's events that leverages her insider knowledge and valued relationships. The podcast will feature special guests each week to join Mary for an in-depth, lively discussion with fun and laughter along the way.

The podcast is the latest media undertaking by Trump. A frequent critic of the former president and his family, her 2020 tell-all book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man made the The New York Times' bestseller and sold almost 1 million copies on its first day. In September of this year, Trump sued his niece and The New York Times for revealing in the book as being the person who gave the newspaper the records it used to investigate her uncle's suspect tax schemes.

"Whatever people might think of me, I never pull punches," said Mary Trump. "My podcast will be a platform where my guests and I can speak truth to power. It will also be a place where I can connect with my listeners so together we can figure out how to make a difference."

This is the latest podcast now produced by Politicon. In February 2021, they launched #SistersInLaw , the popular weekly legal roundtable hosted by MSNBC analysts Joyce White Vance, Kimberly Atkins-Stohr, Jill Wine-Banks and Barb McQuade. In the lead up to the 2020 election they announced their new partnership with the "Politics War Room" , a podcast hosted by Democratic political strategist James Carville and veteran journalist Al Hunt. Their first podcast debuted in March 2020 when they launched " How The Heck Are We Gonna Get Along ", hosted by American Idol runner-up and former Congressional candidate from North Carolina Clay Aiken. iGen Politics with Jill Wine-Banks and Victor Shi delves into political subjects and people viewed from different ends of the intergenerational spectrum.

About Politicon

Politicon , the "Unconventional Political Convention," began as a live event, with a full weekend of panels, debates, town halls, expos, podcasts, Q&A's, book signings, comedy and more. The event brought together some of the biggest names in politics and entertainment for an unorthodox and highly entertaining weekend of political discourse. In 2020, the company shifted to create digital versions of the live event to meet safety concerns around COVID-19. In March 2020 the launched the podcast " How The Heck Are We Gonna Get Along! " with Clay Aiken based on one of the most popular panels at the convention. Since then they have launched four additional podcasts, " Politics War Room ," hosted by Al Hunt and James and " #SistersInLaw " with Joyce Vance, Kimberly Atkins, Jill Wine-Banks and Barb McQuade, iGen Politics with Jill Wine-Banks and Victor Shi and " The Mary Trump Show, " with Mary Trump.

