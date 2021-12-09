NEOGEN Acquires Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. (DBA Paw Print Genetics)

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has acquired Spokane, Washington-based companion animal genetic testing company Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. ("GVS") was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to providing companion animal owners, breeders, and veterinarians genetic information that enables optimal genetic health for dogs, cats, and birds. Their brands include Paw Print Genetics, Canine HealthCheck, My CatScan, and AvianDx.

"We are happy to have GVS join the NEOGEN team," said Marylinn Munson, NEOGEN's Vice President of Genomics. "With the growth in pet parenting globally over the past five years, and particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this acquisition will further expand the opportunities for our global genomics business. As a global leader in animal genomic testing, it is important for NEOGEN to continue expanding our portfolio of genomic tests and diversify our offerings in agriculture and food production to include enhanced testing for companion animals. The NEOGEN and GVS teams will be able to combine our experiences and expertise to work synergistically, as we help meet the demands of the growing market."

"Joining NEOGEN is a wonderful opportunity for Paw Print Genetics and our related brands," said Lisa Shaffer, founder and Chief Executive Officer of GVS. "I am incredibly proud of everything that we have accomplished since 2012 and am looking forward to GVS becoming a part of NEOGEN, a world leader in high throughput genomic testing for animals. The focus on quality and accuracy, which has been a hallmark of GVS, coupled with the global reach and expertise from NEOGEN, will continue to grow the companion animal market and deliver solutions focused on the health and wellbeing of pets and the human-animal bond."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:

Lindsey Kock, DVM Sales Director, Companion Animal Genomics

(402) 435.0665 ext. 7167, lkock@neogen.com

View original content:

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation