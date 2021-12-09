Nodalview announces partnership with Matterport to unlock a modern online real estate experience

BRUSSELS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodalview, the innovative sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals is excited to announce its partnership with Matterport, the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. The partnership lets agents use Matterport's state-of-the-art digital twins on Nodalview's unique real estate-focused sales enablement platform.

Thomas Lepelaars, CEO of Nodalview

Nodalview empowers more than 10,000 real estate professionals worldwide to better attract, engage, and qualify candidates online, by leveraging high quality property visuals including photos, virtual tours, and videos.

The use of virtual tours on real estate listings has boomed since the global pandemic with rapid adoption by consumers. Immersive experiences have proven to be an effective and convenient way for consumers to qualify potential properties to visit, triggering a behavioral shift paving the way to exciting long term growth perspectives for both Nodalview and Matterport.

With the integration of Matterport high fidelity digital twins to their platform, Nodalview is strengthening its mission to help real estate agents deliver a modern, efficient and innovative sales process.

With the new partnership, agents can combine high fidelity Matterport digital twins with Nodalview's immersive online viewings solution. Nodalview's technology lets agents seamlessly invite potential buyers to remotely join video-enabled sessions and guide them through a digital twin as they would do during an in-person tour - all parties can navigate the space to maximise the viewing experience. All of this is possible without the need for buyers and agents to be physically together to engage with property visits reinventing the traditional sales process.

Full press release and quotes from Nodalview & Matterport can be found here :

About Nodalview

Nodalview is a powerful sales and marketing platform built for the real estate industry. By leveraging high quality visual assets and immersive content, real estate agents can build winning sales strategies to better attract, engage and qualify potential customers while delivering a modern, human-first, online buying experience. With Nodalview, agents can grow their online presence, close deals faster with tangible data insights and match the right buyers with the right home.

Nodalview supports over 10.000 real estate agents in 30 different countries with an international footprint counting 80+ employees from 10 different nationalities. Nodalview is backed by premium investors from Ghent, London and Madrid.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704421/Nodalview_Thomas_Lepelaars.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nodalview