Product Marketing Alliance announce 2021 PMA Pulse leaders

PMA Pulse is the official stamp of approval on the very best solutions in the market for product marketers (PMMs) across the globe, and it exists to help individuals and organizations make educated buying decisions, based on the experiences of 1,000s of those within the PMM community.

As a product marketer, having the right tech stack is essential to achieve growth, and built incorporating the voice of the masses for the best part of this year, PMA Pulse facilitates that growth.

PMA Pulse covers five core categories of tools: competitive intelligence, sales enablement, project management, customer onboarding, and customer and market research.

The leaders in each category were:

Competitive intelligence - Crayon

Sales enablement - Gong

Project management - Asana

Customer onboarding - Pendo

Customer & market research - Mixpanel

Richard King, Founder, and CEO of PMA commented:

"For the second year in a row, we have created a report designed to help product marketers identify the perfect tech stack to help them truly optimize their workload.

"Gong, Crayon, Pendo, Mixpanel, and Asana are five of the most comprehensive platforms for each of their respective categories and they're deserved leaders in their space.

"Of course, a special thanks to the rest of the tools that made the Pulse, without them, the PMM industry wouldn't be where it is today. Congratulations from all of us at PMA!"

About Product Marketing Alliance

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in February 2019 with a mission of uniting product marketers across the globe. And it did just that. Since launching, it's gathered more than 40,000 enthusiasts from the USA, Russia, Greece, Germany, England, and Australia, to name but a few. All with one shared goal: to drive demand, adoption, and the overall success of their products.

