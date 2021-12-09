TANK WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Leading WPP Health Communications and Creative Agency Looks to the Future

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TANK Worldwide, a global healthcare communications and creative agency with offices in Montréal, Toronto, New York and London, today announced a progressive new leadership team to take the WPP-owned company into the future as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

TANK WW has grown to a staff of 350 people and services some of the largest healthcare brands in the world including Pfizer, Abbott, GSK, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson. In the last year alone, the agency has won accounts including Moderna's COVID Vaccine and Danaher's Cepheid PCR testing platform. Having experienced double-digit revenue increases for five straight years, TANK's work can now be seen in over 50 markets around the world. Its award-winning creative product includes campaigns for some of the leading healthcare companies, including GSK, Pfizer and BMS.

As TANK marks the 5th anniversary of its acquisition by WPP's Grey Group, it is announcing five executive promotions and one external hire that will form the new executive leadership team effective immediately.

COO: Mylene Savoie has been named Chief Operating Officer from SVP, Managing Director, Borderless

CCO: Thomas Lecordier has been named Chief Commercial Officer from SVP, Managing Director, Health

CSO: Florian Schedler has been named Chief Strategy Officer from SVP, Managing Director, Planning

CMO: Jill Mastroianni has been named Chief Marketing Officer from SVP Group Account Director

CTO: Annick Desy has been named acting Chief Talent Officer from Strategic Advisor, Talent and Org Development

GM: Nicole Lupke has been named General Manager TANK/Grey Toronto from SVP, Managing Director at Grey

Chief Executive Officer Marc Lanouette, Chief Financial Officer Patrice Landry and Chief Creative Officer Marty Martinez will retain their current roles.

"Each member of the new executive team has pushed the boundaries of health and wellness advertising, innovated ways of working, built strong relationships with our employees, WPP colleagues and clients and are passionate and accomplished advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion." commented CEO Marc Lanouette during an all-staff town hall, as he also thanked employees for their accomplishments and ingenuity throughout the pandemic.

TANK Worldwide, a member of the WPP network (NYSE: WPP) and part of the Grey Group, is a marketing communications agency with offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York, and London. The agency serves several major national and international brands, including Volvo Canada, Pfizer, Abbott, GSK, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson. TANK Worldwide's unique strategic planning and creative process, ThinkTANK, is distinguished by the creative intelligence of the agency and the client in collaborative work sessions. To learn more, visit http://www.tankww.com.

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, MassMutual, Nestlé, Google, Volvo, and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

