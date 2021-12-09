TREPLUS COMMUNITIES RECEIVES NAHB NATIONAL AWARD

Best of 55+ Housing Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Treplus Communities has been selected to receive Silver Award Honors as a finalist in The Best of 55+ Housing Awards presented by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB). This year, Treplus Communities was chosen to receive the award for development of Burr Oak Commons, a 92-unit active adult community in Delaware, Ohio.

Many quality entries were received and finalists were selected based on showing innovation and standing out above the competition amidst a brisk housing climate. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and move on as finalists at The Nationals, a black tie event slated for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. This event honors the best in 55+ housing awards, global innovation awards, and NAHB honors. The Nationals salutes and honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance.

"This is truly an honor to be recognized for our dedication to innovation in active adult living and the building industry as a whole" says Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO and Co-Founder of Treplus Communities.

The 55+ Housing Industry Council serves builders and industry professionals who work in the high growth segment of today's housing market, meeting the needs of aging, but vibrant baby boomers.

Treplus Communities is an industry champion and thought leader that is redefining 55+ living for active adults in a setting that is uniquely designed to offer beautiful, single-story, condo-quality apartment homes with attached garages and designer finishes. Universal Design elements are integrated in the maintenance-free apartments and provide a lifestyle solution in select Ohio cities. Each neighborhood is complemented by The Commons, a beautiful community center that is the heart of the community offering a spacious venue for entertaining, fitness, group events, business meetings, and resident activities. Treplus Communities provides the space and structure for a rich, socially-engaging resident experience along with a luxury real estate product.

For more information on the NAHB, please visit www.nahb.org. For more information about Treplus Communities or to schedule a tour, visit TreplusCommunities.com or call 1-833-Live 55+ (548-3550).

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that allow residents to enjoy a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

